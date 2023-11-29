Peloton Black Friday deals extended: Up to $500 off bikes, accessories, more from $15

While we are still a few weeks away from the main event, the Peloton Black Friday deals start today. A representative of the brand has informed us the price drops are going live on a range of its connected bike models as well as accessories and other workout gear from today through November 28, 2023 – the day after Cyber Monday. While we could see on-page coupon offers and limited drops later this month for less when retailers take things into their own hands, it does appear these are this year’s Black Friday offers. You’re looking at hundreds of dollars in savings on some of the most sought-after home workout kit out there with deals starting from just $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via the official Amazon listings. Head below for a closer look.

Peloton Black Friday deals

The Peloton Black Friday deals are headlined by the connected Peloton Bike+ at $1,995 shipped. Regularly $2,495, this is $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also matches the short-lived fall Prime Day offer we tracked in mid-October. The Peloton Bike+ features a connected workout experience by way of the onboard 24-inch HD anti-reflective rotating touchscreen to keep your guided fitness experience front and center both on and off the bike. You’ll also find an adjustable seat and handlebars “to accommodate different heights” as well as a 2.2-channel rear- and front-facing speaker system, a resistance knob for manual control (plus auto-resistance options), a USB-C charging port for devices, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera with privacy cover. Learn more about the Peloton experience at Connect The Watts and head below for additional Peloton Black Friday deals.

More Peloton Black Friday deals:

Peloton Bike+ features:

Unlock the ultimate total-body workout powered by immersive technology on the Peloton Bike+. Stack classes to transition from cycling and strength to yoga and meditation seamlessly. A Peloton All-Access Membership must be purchased separately in order to access Peloton content on your Bike+. You’ll pay $44/mo for your entire household and get unlimited access to our entire library of content available on your Bike+ and the Peloton App. Age, height, and weight restrictions apply. Your account can be activated during Bike+ setup. Peloton Bike+ has a compact, 4’ x 2’ footprint and an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen to accommodate different heights. This stationary bike fits comfortably in your home whether you’re low on square footage or working around furniture.

