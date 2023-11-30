elago debuts new M2 M4 MagSafe stand for iPhone 15 with classic Macintosh design [Deal]

elago is launching a new addition to its family of themed Apple accessories today. The new MS M4 charging stand may not roll off the tongue as far as names go, but does sport an instantly-recognizable design modeled around a classic Macintosh. Now available for purchase with some launch savings attached, elago is releasing the perfect stocking stuff ahead of the holidays.

The folks over at elago love to imbue their products with designs based on various Apple products, but there’s really nothing that captures the company’s attention quite like that old school Macintosh. So that’s where the new elago M2 M4 charging stand heads back to, bringing that classic Mac design to your desk or nightstand.

The build is par for the course with elago – you’ll find a silicone stand design that wraps around one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers. There isn’t one included in the box, which should make sense given the stand’s $25 price tag. With MagSafe as the main way to mount your device, it’ll be compatible with StandBy mode. And actually, elago is really leaning into that with a perch that rests underneath your device that won’t let you prop it up vertically. So it really is StandBy or nothing with the latest stand.

The elago M2 M4 MagSafe stand will work with all of Apple’s latest smartphones, including the iPhone 15 and everything back to the 12 series lineup. That perch we mentioned before should also mean that phones without magnets built into them or their cases will be able to rest on it to refuel. iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are said to fit despite having that little edge there, too.

Right at launch, the new elago MS M4 MagSafe Stand is seeing a discount. Courtesy of Amazon, you can knock 10% off the MSRP in order to score it for $22.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. As we noted earlier, there is a usual $25 price tag. It only comes in beige right now, but we’ll likely see the company debut some other styles down the line like it does with the rest of its lineup.

