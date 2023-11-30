LEGO’s upcoming 487-piece Spider-Man helmet set revealed ahead of January 1 launch

We’re getting a first look at one of the new LEGO sets from 2024 today. Launching on January 1, builders will be able to bring Spider-Man’s iconic likeness to their collections with a new addition to the LEGO Marvel Helmet series with a nearly 500-piece set.

We’re getting a new addition to the LEGO Marvel Helmet collection! Just as we thought the company was wrapping up with its Star Wars additions to the lineup, it seems the comic book side of the equation is still get some love with a new set. Launching next year, the LEGO Spider-Man Helmet will debut as set number 76285.

The set is pretty in line with what we’ve seen from the previous releases on collection. Both Venon and Carnage have been released as more direct companions to the webslinger, but there was also the Star Lord helmet from earlier in 2023, too. As far as Spider-Man’s rendition goes, there’s 487 pieces to assemble a pretty detailed version of this mask. So not technically a helmet, but still pretty neat. The built notably doesn’t have all too many studs, opting for a more tiled off look thanks to some printed elements.

Just as we’ve come to expect from all of the previous releases in the series, the set rests upon the usual black display stand with a printed name plaque bearing the LEGO logo, as well as the standard Marvel insignia and Spider-Man’s name.

We’re still waiting on an official reveal here in the United States, but thanks to an early listing over at an Australian LEGO Certified Store, we know that the LEGO Spider-Man Helmet will sell for $69.99. That’s a pretty faithful conversation over from its $100 AUD price tag, and right in line from other releases from the Marvel Helmet series.

Check out all of the images ahead of the official reveal below.

