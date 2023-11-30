LEGO’s new Technic 2024 sets blast off to space with working orrery, Mars-themed vehicles, more

The LEGO Group has been including more and more orrery builds in its sets as of late, from the Galileo Galilei tribute promo to the Natural History Museum. But if you’ve been wanting a dedicated model of the solar system, it’s finally happening as a new 2024 LEGO set coming out next year as part of the Technic collection.

The 2024 LEGO Technic sets are going into space with a series of models that are themed around exploring the solar system. But if there’s just one build stealing the spotlight, it has to be set number 42179, known as the Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit build. It’s effectively just a working orrery, which spins and simulates our planet’s orbit around the sun thanks to a series of Technic gears.

The set will cost $79.99 when it does debut, and includes an exclusive printed build for Earth.

Then there’s the rest of the LEGO Technic 2024 sets, which will be taking to space, too. We’re expecting all of these to debut at the start of the year on January 1, although there could be some February and March releases sprinkled in for good measure. A few of the models are inspired specifically by NASA Mars Rover concepts, which is a really fun touch for a theme like Technic that is always so rooted in real-world and existing vehicles.

Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit 42179

Surface Space Loader LT78 42178

Mars Crew Exploration Rover 42180

VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 42181

Last up, we have a pair of standard LEGO Technic sets coming out in 2024 that look to assemble vehicles here on Earth. We don’t have prices for them yet, like the rest of the collection, but will be keeping this post updated as more news is shared. We should be getting official listing pages on LEGO.com in the near future, if the info isn’t shared from another retailer sooner.

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 42169

Kawasaki Ninja H2R 42170

