Rockstar says the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will officially debut next week on Dec. 5

As promised, Rockstar will be officially unveiling the very first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 this month and we now know exactly when that will be. The developer officially announced it was working on the follow up to the record-breaking GTA 5 way back in February of 2022, but gamers will be gamers and we have really been waiting for this for a whole lot longer than that. And the wait is almost over. Last month Rockstar promised it would be showing off the first official footage of its highly-anticipated new open-world crime epic in an open letter to fans, and we now know it will be coming on Tuesday, December 5. Head below for more details. 

First Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will officially debut next week

While previous rumors and leaks suggested the game would be revealed in October of this year, more credible sources pointed at some kind of announcement for November followed by the game’s first trailer the next month. In early November, Rockstar’s Sam Houser announced as much in an open letter, saying it is “very excited to let you know that in early December, [it] will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” and it will soon deliver. 

Rockstar took to its official X (Twitter) feed this morning to announce the trailer will be coming on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am ET!

Previous hints at the setting, location, and characters for GTA 6 pointed at a sort of Bonnie and Clyde-type setup in and around some expanded version of Miami/Vice City. Many suggested the game would span locations from the sunny shores of Miami right down through South America, opening up the series to a multi-continental experience for the first time, but it also seemed as though this sort of map might come as part of an ongoing expansion to the series post release. Either way, the heist/bank robbery-focused experience and heading back to the neon streets of some take on Vice City and the surrounding areas is far more than enough to get me excited. And it won’t be long until we find out for sure. 

