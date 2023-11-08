Rockstar just officially announced the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will hit next month

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting in anticipation, the first official announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6 has arrived via an open letter on its official site. It’s not the trailer you were hoping for but it is coming “in early December.” Rockstar officially revealed the next crime drama in its (in)famous GTA series was underway back in February of 2022 and, outside of what feels like an endless string of both credible and mostly not-so-credible rumors and leaks, the game has indeed (almost) finally arrived in official form. Head below for more details on today’s Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

First official details on Grand Theft Auto 6

After one of the actually credible leaks suggested the game would be returning to some (likely expanded like GTA 5) version of Vice City/Miami and a leaked phone call from the higher-ups at Rockstar suggesting the game was on its way shortly (although today’s reveal does appear to have been pushed back, if that call was indeed the real deal), the first actual official details of Grand Theft Auto 6 are now definitely coming very soon.

Here’s what Rockstar had to say about GTA 6 and its 25th anniversary today:

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you, Sam Houser

Previous rumors and leaks said the game would center around a sort of Bonnie and Clyde like story, effectively ushering in the series’ very first proper female protagonist and by all accounts this appears to still be the case.

That aforementioned call also pointed at a “fiscal 25” release date, which would land the game in consoles everywhere come October 2024 – Rockstar tends to wait until the very end of console cycles to release its massive open-world GTA titles and it looks as though Grand theft Auto 6 will follow suit.

Today’s pseudo-announcement comes on the heels of a Bloomberg report suggesting as much. But it also mentioned that its sources say the actual trailer for the game won’t be landing until December 2023 to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, which has also now been confirmed. Some have even pointed at a debut during the 2023 Game Awards, but Rockstar doesn’t typically participate in these sorts of industry events, so only time will tell now.

