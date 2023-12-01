Verizon Fios and 5G home internet plans include extra gift cards and freebies from $25 per month

Verizon is offering some holiday-worthy promotions for making the switch to one of its home internet services. Fios is going to be the big draw for many, offering gigabit speeds and all of the other perks of fiber, but there are also ways to save with 5G packages and more. We’ll break down pricing below the fold on each individual service, but the savings shared between them falls to the freebies. Each one includes a perk of your choice, including a $200 Amazon gift card, one of the 3rd Gen Echo Show 10 smart displays, or a $100 Verizon gift card.

Verizon Fios is the star of the show when it comes to the company’s home internet packages, and there hasn’t been a better time to switch in quite some time. I personally made the swap to Fios over the summer, and walked away with nothing to show for it. At least nothing extra. I still get gigabit speeds for both downloading and uploading data – something that most other internet providers don’t match.

Right now, you can score that high-end plan for $89.99 per month. That’s without any of the autopay savings or the discount if you’re a Verizon 5G customer, but also scores you a bonus $100 Verizon gift card. That’s on top of your choice from the other perks above. If you don’t need a gigabit plan, there’s also the 500Mb/s service from at $69.99 (or starting from $45), as well as the base 300Mb/s plan for $49.99 (or $25 with the discounts). Both come with a bonus $50 Verizon gift card and some other extras.

As far as the Verizon 5G Home Internet service goes, you’ll find plans starting at $35 per month with some caveats attached. That price is for enabling autopay and with a mobile smartphone plan, but without the latter you’ll still be paying $60 per month for the standard 5G Home connection. There’s also the 5G Home Plus service at $80 or less, which earns you the full perks we noted above. Both plans come backed by a 5-year price lock, too.

Today’s sale arrives to challenge the offer we saw last month on T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. While it’s no longer available, the comparison is still pretty solid at being able to score tons of extras on top of similarly-priced service.

