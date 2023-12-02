LEGO and Fortnite assemble ‘survival crafting’ game mode launching December 7

Today’s the big day where Fortnite announces what’s next from the hot battle royal game. And it looks like the battle royal part of it is taking a backseat with three new game modes that look to expand just how you can actually play Epic’s popular title. But we only care about the LEGO collaboration, which is joining Fortnite as a “survival crafting” game.

We’ve know about LEGO Fortnite for quite some time. But just how it all was going to stack up was the big question – and today we finally have an answer. It’s a new mode in the game!

During today’s Fortnite Big Bang event, Epic Games showed off a first look at what’s to come from the partnership with the LEGO Group. It comes years after our favorite building block company invested $1 billion in Epic Games, and is finally yielding an actual product.

See more The adventure is building ✨#LEGOFortnite launches in Fortnite on December 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/rHofGkstk5 — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 2, 2023

The upcoming game mode will be coming to Fortnite on December 7, and looks to combine the survival elements of your typical battle royale match with all of the building expected from LEGO. It will be a separate experience from the main game, but there’s like to be some overlap. We got a first look at upcoming minifigure versions of iconic Fortnite skins, which will appear in game. It debuts alongside a kart racing mode as well as a Rock Band-style mode for jamming with your buddies.

If you’re reading this waiting for me to get to the good part and talk about the upcoming LEGO Fortnite sets, then you’re going to be a bit disappointed. As of now, there’s no expected kits from the collaboration. We’ve been reporting on this for awhile now, and the verdict hasn’t changed following today’s event. The partnership between the two companies appears to be exclusively around the digital side of play.

We do expect to see news about an upcoming LEGO Loot Llama polybag in the near future to celebrate the launch of the new Fortnite mode, but that’s about it. Maybe there is a Collectible Minifigure Series lineup in our future. But as of now, we’re just not expecting any physical products.

And if there are any upcoming sets coming out of the LEGO and Fortnite collaboration, it may very well be the LEGO Group’s best kept secret ever.

