No, LEGO isn’t going to be making Fortnite sets – at least not yet

We’re finally going to be seeing the fruits of the LEGO Group’s $1 billion investment into Epic Games. A recent social media post from LEGO teased the collaboration with a brick-built llama from the popular game Fortnite, which has many builders and gamers alike buzzing about what kinds of kits we could see the two companies create. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but no, we’re not getting a wave of LEGO Fortnite sets.

I’ve been seeing social media flooded today with news that we’re finally getting Fortnite LEGO sets. I really do hate the be the one to spoil the party, but we unfortunately aren’t. At least, not a full wave of them. We are getting a small LEGO polybag deemed set number 5008257 of the aforementioned llama loot drop, but that’s it. There’s no plans at this point for builds based on the Battle Royale game. No LEGO Tilted Towers. No brick-built Tomato Town or Moisty Mire. Just a small promotional set to launch a collaboration.

This is typically what the LEGO Group does with video games, too. We typically always end up seeing small promotional kit debut as a freebie to entice buyers to score the physical edition of the titles, like the small race car from 2K Drive earlier in the year or the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker that went with the latest entry in the LEGO Star Wars series.

But if you’re hearing about how a whole new lineup of Fortnite LEGO sets are coming soon and you can’t wait to build a Battle Bus, then sorry for the reality check. It just isn’t happening. I originally reported on a rumor last year for that vehicle to get a collectible kit, which turned out to be scrapped, canceled, or have never existed in the first place. Nothing since that original coverage has changed, either.

As of now, we don’t really know when the LEGO Llama Loot Drop Polybag (5008257) will be debuting. It’ll likely be a gift with purchase from the online LEGO Shop rather than bundled with anything physical. There are disc versions of Fortnite that have existed in the past, and so many there will be a new edition that grants gamers and builders alike a chance to score the small promotional build.

If no LEGO sets, then what?

The whole point of the LEGO Group’s investment into Epic Games was to work on making a digital space. The companies originally announced the collaboration with buzz words like Metaverse thrown every which way, but enough time has passed since then that it seems like we’re not getting just that for now. After all, the Metaverse as a concept is continuing to die after companies like FaceBook have lost much of their multi-billion dollar investments.

So then what are we getting? Fortnite content.

The next season of Fortnite is slated to be the largest update to the game in ages. There are tons of leaks floating around on how Epic Games is going to make that happen, but there’s no need to recap that here and now. Part of the equation is bringing bricks into the game, and so we’re expecting to see some portions of the map at least covered in LEGO elements, or recreating iconic locations with a blocky twist. Not to mention some skins that turn iconic Fortnite characters into minifigures.

Could we get LEGO Fortnite sets in the future?

It’s entirely possible, but does present a challenge to the company. LEGO has a very anti-war stance. Fictional wars, like that of the titular Star Wars does not count. But if something is even so much adjacent to the historical battlefield – even a medical vehicle like the V-22 Osprey set – it just isn’t going to hit store shelves.

Fortnite isn’t necessary based around any real world war, but it does have a heavy focus on weaponry. We’re not talking laser blasters, medieval cannons, or anything of the fantastical and sci-fi sorts – but actual guns that exist outside of any franchise. That presents a massive challenge for the LEGO Group. So maybe it could happen, but not without some artistic liberties. Or many the company has quietly updated its stance on armed conflict and a wave of sets based around the Battle Royale game will be the first sign.

Would you buy LEGO Fortnite sets if the collaboration eventually yielded a wave? Let us know in the comments below.

9to5Toys’ Take

Okay, I get it that this is a bold comment to make, but bear with me. Sure, there’s a chance that sets are on the way the LEGO Group has hidden them extremely well. But then that would be the same company that had its Animal Crossing sets leak months again of any kind of official announcement or reveal. Maybe there’s a safe somewhere at LEGO HQ holding all of the intel for LEGO Fortnite that only a chosen few have had access to. Or maybe sets just aren’t coming out anywhere in the near future.

Yeah, probably the second one.

