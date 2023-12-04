LEGO makes gifting bricks a little more romantic with new 822-piece bouquet of roses set

Today we’re getting an official look at an upcoming addition to LEGO’s Botanical Collection. The flower-themed sets have only gotten more popular over the past few years, and now we’re getting a set that is going to be particularly enticing for romantic endeavorers – at least if your sweetheart likes LEGO! Launching in January, there will be an actual Bouquet of Roses (10328) to assemble or gift.

LEGO set number 10328 has been officially revealed and couldn’t be coming at a better time. Everyone knows that roses are one of the best gifts to give during the Valentine’s Day season, and now you can bring a brick-built twist into that tradition. The upcoming LEGO Bouquet of Roses arrives with 822 pieces, which assembles a dozen of the flower.

You’re not just getting twelve of the same build, however. The set includes four roses in full blown, as well as some added variety for the rest. There’s four that are in the process of blooming, as well as four rose buds with some small white flowers. It all combines into a very lovely display piece that has all of the same unique parts usage and attention to detail that we’ve come to love about the LEGO Botanical series over the years.

This won’t be the first time that you can win over your crush with LEGO roses, either. There has been a smaller set on store shelves for years now that while only including 2 flowers, was at least a step in the right direct. This smaller version will still remain on shelves for those who don’t want to pay for the full bouquet,

The new LEGO Rose Bouquet will debut on January 1 to kick off the new year. There’s a $59.99 price tag attached, which is right in line with the other flower bouquets that the LEGO Group has released over the years. It’s also the latest set from the LEGO 2024 collection that we’re seeing revealed ahead of next year, and joins an assortment of other models that we’ve been covering over the past week.

Today’s reveal also brings the number of LEGO Botanical sets up to eight. We just saw the Tiny Plants kit debut at the start of December, and now yet another one is on the way. If you’re not interested in roses, you can shop the rest of the collection below – many of which are on sale.

