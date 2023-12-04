Win one of mophie’s original 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 travel chargers ahead of holiday trips [Giveaway]

mophie just launched its new 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger, adding Apple Watch fast charging into the mix. But if you don’t need the fastest refuel times for your on-the-go setup, 9to5Toys is partnering with ZAGG in order to set up three lucky winners with one of the company’s original 15W portable MagSafe chargers.

ZAGG and its subsidiary mophie make some of our favorite iPhone 15 chargers and Apple accessories on the market, and that stays true years after initial launches. We first fell in love with the 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger when mophie launched it back in 2021, offering 15W iPhone refuels alongside a spot for AirPods and an Apple Watch.

Even though we’re big fans of the new model that brings Apple Watch fast charging into the equation, one of our big takeaways was just how little has actually changed otherwise. The carrying case is a bit different, but you’re still getting a perfect travel companion ahead of the holidays this year – and any trips to go see family.

mophie normally charges $150 for the original 3-in-1 travel charger, and now 9to5Toys readers can enter for a chance to bring home its portable design. The whole package comes covered in a premium fabric material that makes it stand out even more from other options on the market, if its compact size wasn’t enough.

Keeping multiple devices charged while traveling just got easier. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe features dedicated charging spots for all your main Apple devices. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Here’s a full rundown on the features:

Fast Wireless Charging Up to 15W: Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible.

Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible. Designed With MagSafe: Conveniently charge multiple Apple devices on the go. The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone. It ensures charging begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time.

Conveniently charge multiple Apple devices on the go. The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with any MagSafe enabled iPhone. It ensures charging begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time. Designed for Travel: Compact and portable design with a carrying case for easy transport. Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Stay charged during travel for work or vacation.

Compact and portable design with a carrying case for easy transport. Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub. Stay charged during travel for work or vacation. Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location. Built-in Apple Watch Magnetic Charger: The built-in, magnetic charger flips up to hold the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode.

The built-in, magnetic charger flips up to hold the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode. AirPods Charging Spot: A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time.

A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time. Premium Design: The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish.

The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish. Everything Is Included: Ditch your tangle of cables and consolidate your charging. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter so you’re ready to charge it all out of the box.

Looking to secure your entry into our mophie 3-in-1 travel MagSafe charger giveaway? We’ll be picking three different winners, and there’s a few ways to can enter. We recognize that readers might have a preference in social media these days, so want to make sure that anyone apart of the 9to5 community is eligible to enter. You only have to do one of the following:

Option one is to go give us a follow on Twitter over @9to5Toys. Then make sure you retweet this article.

Option two is to go give us a follow on Threads over @9to5Toyscom. Then make sure to repost this article.

In either case, you can also increase your odds of winning by signing up for one of our email newsletters to help prepare yourself for the upcoming holiday shopping season that’s inching closer.

We’ll be choosing the three winners next week after the giveaway ends on Friday, December 8 2023. You must be a United States resident to enter, as well. Winners will be put in touch with ZAGG where the company will take care of getting each person their charger.

Subscribe to one of our newsletters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!