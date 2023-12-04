Native Union’s new USB-C GaN Charger PD 140W sees first discount to $117

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 140W. This recent debut just hit the scene earlier this fall to mix up the GaN charger market with its more environmentally-friendly build made of 90% recycled plastics. Now it’s on sale, dropping down to $116.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is down from the usual $130 price tag and marking the best discount yet – as you’d expect from the only offer so far. We break down what to expect below the fold or over in our launch coverage.

Native Union’s most capable USB-C charging station launched back in August with a 4-port design and 140W of power to go around. It can handle powering up your new M3 Pro MacBook Pro, as well as an iPhone 15, and other gear without breaking a sweat. The charging station comes with a braided cable that plugs into the wall, giving you some extra slack for placing it right on a desk or nightstand. Alongside dynamic power allocation tech, the charger comes wrapped in a build made of 90% recycled plastics, as well as a hefty metal stand to keep it upright.

All of the week’s other best add-ons for your Apple setup are live over in our smartphone accessories guide. There are some of discounts on gear for your iPhone, as well as Apple Watch and even your Mac. If you’re looking for a great companion to the new GaN Charger above, Native Union’s 240W weighted Anchor USB-C Cable can handle powering up just about anything and is on sale for $35.

Native Union GaN Charger PD 140W features:

With 140W capacity and four Power Delivery enabled ports, charge all your tech, all at once. Got an iPhone, iPad, AirPods and MacBook? Fast GaN Charger 140W has you covered. Keep 140W of power at your fingertips with a convenient desk stand that docks your charger in place. Made of weighted aluminum for a stable grip and an elegant finish that complements the sleek design of your laptop, tablet, monitor and desk setup. USB PD 3.1 is the latest standard of charging for stronger power and better performance. Unlocking higher capacities, USB PD 3.1 enables unmatched multi-device power and can even charge your most power-intensive USB-C devices.

