9to5Toys Daily: December 5, 2023 – Apple Watch Series 9 from $310, Sonos Roam, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/12/9to5Toys-Daily-12523-11.19 AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s new Astro A50 X switches between conso...
Bring Alexa on the road with Amazon’s latest Echo...
Review: Philips Hue Festavia smart lights are the Chris...
Razer launches new ANC wireless earbuds with ENC mics f...
Hands-on with the new COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0 Quart Air F...
Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Evoland ...
Arc takes 15% off its stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper...
Journey intros new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and pas...
Load more...
Show More Comments