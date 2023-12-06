Hover-1’s Night Owl folding e-scooter reaches up to 31 MPH for 37 miles at $755 low (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $755.48 shipped. Down from its $1,800 price tag, this scooter has seen plenty of ups and downs over the year, with the first half of 2023 spent above $1,200. With the end of summer came bigger discounts, bringing costs down even further throughout fall with the lowest among them dropping just below $950 until Black Friday saw prices fall to the lowest we have seen. Today’s deal comes in as a 58% markdown off the going rate and marks a return to Thanksgiving Weekend’s all-time low, beating out our previous mention by $435 while giving you a total of $1,045 in savings.

The Night Owl comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path. With its touchscreen display, you’ll be able to keep track of your speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more.

As a cheaper alternative with decent commuting capabilities, Amazon is also offering the Hover-1 Helios Folding Electric Scooter for $343, down from $700. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 42V battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, and trip mileage.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter. It carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge, sporting a wide array of features like its LED display, 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter features:

NEXT-LEVEL PERFORMANCE – With 1,400 watts of maximum power, this E-Scooter can reach 20 mph in street mode and soar to an exhilarating 31 mph in offroad mode.

BUILT FOR OFFROADING – Take on any terrain with ease with Night Owl’s 10.5” offroad tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension. Ride comfortably and with confidence on the extra-wide foot deck that provides added stability.

WIDE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY – The large touchscreen display is easy to use and shows the Night Owl’s speed, battery level, terrain mode, and more. Intuitively adjust settings with the touch of a finger.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The Night Owl boasts an impressive range of up to 37 miles on a single charge! Whatever your riding style is, Night Owl is ready for it.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Night Owl easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your favorite destinations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!