Get Amazon’s kid-friendly Echo smart speaker under the tree from just $28 (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
Reg. $60 From $28

If you’re looking to score the kids one fun tech for the holidays, Amazon has brought back some Black Friday pricing on its latest model Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen. You can score the smart speaker on its own for $27.99, down from the regular $60 for 57% in savings to match the Black Friday offer. Or you can score the speaker with an included Echo Glow smart lamp bundled in for $37.99 shipped, down from the regular $90 price tag. Both options are matching the lowest prices we have tracked. Head below for more details. 

The Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen features child-friendly Alexa voice command action, Bluetooth streaming, and more with parental controls in place. There’s even the the ability to transform Alexa’s voice into an owl/dragon just for fun. It includes the Amazon 2-year worry-free guarantee that will see Amazon replace it for free if/or when the kids break it alongside 1-year of Amazon Kids+ content – “kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills.” 

With the Echo Glow smart lamp bundle, you can pair the two together to control the light with voice commands – “control the Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp with your voice. Pair Echo Glow with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness, set timers and alarms.”

Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen features:

Our most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. A digital subscription designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. On Echo Dot, kids can enjoy kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, fun Morning Routines, and educational Alexa skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

