Android game and app deals: Machinarium, Zenge, Little Big Workshop, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside today’s software deals, we are tracking a notable promotion on Google Play gift cards as well as an all-time low on the Google Pixel Tablet, this discount on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo charger, and Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Little Big Workshop, Machinarium, Zenge – Beautiful Puzzle Game, “OXXO”, Aporkalypse, YoWindow Weather, and more. Head below for a complete look.

Help Josef the robot to save his girlfriend Berta kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang. Machinarium is our first full-length adventure game in which players take on the role of a robot who has been exiled to the scrap heap. Players must use logic, collect important items, and solve environmental puzzles to get the robot back into the city of Machinarium so he can rescue his robot-girlfriend, save the head of the city, and defeat the bad guys from the Black Cap Brotherhood.