Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo charger at $42 (Reg. $50)

Amazon now offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo for $41.95 shipped. Bringing a Google-certified charger to your nightstand, this is down from the usual $50 price tag and matching the Thanksgiving Week pricing. Today’s offer is one of the first discounts in 2023, and outside of Black Friday is the first chance to save since all the way back in April of this year. We’ll breakdown why this is worth cradling your Pixel 8 below, or you can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives as a notable option specifically for Pixel 8/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel Buds Pro and other earbuds with wireless charging features.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!