Check out these Kindle eBook deals including international best-sellers from $3

The weekend is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to get a new Kindle eBook and start planning a quiet night in. If you don’t have a Kindle, you can always download the Kindle app for iOS or Android, allowing you to take your new read with you wherever you go. With eBooks coming in at $2.99 for a limited time including international best-sellers The Wives and What You Are Looking for is in the Library, head below to check out more Kindle eBook deals.

If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the books mentioned will be free with your subscription.

More on Kindle Unlimited:

Unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles featuring best sellers, popular series, classics, and more. Enjoy listening to thousands of audiobooks with Kindle Unlimited. Explore magazine subscriptions included in your membership. Borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks and enjoy a high-quality digital reading experience.

