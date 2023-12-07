Hands-on: Moza R16 gets updated compatibility and latest FBB algorithm [Video]

From the popular R5 bundle to the powerhouse R21, Moza’s ecosystem of direct-drive sim racing gear keeps expanding at a rapid rate. Now, Moza is releasing updated versions of some of its more powerful wheelbases to align with its more modular ecosystem. We have the updated R16 here which now features all of the connection ports necessary right on the back of the wheelbase. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details on the Moza R16 and see it in use.

Moza R16: Overview

Priced at $800, the R16 is Moza’s second most potent direct drive wheel base. Compatible with its ever-expanding catalog of wheels, pedals, and accessories like shifters, handbrakes, and dashboards, the R16 delivers massive power while working as a central hub for setting up a sim rig on PC or, eventually, on a console as well.

Design

Compared to the lower-end R3, R5, R9, and R12, the powerful R16 and R21 stray from the boxy utilitarian shape of the lower-power bases. Moza calls it supercar-inspired with a two-tone paint scheme, bright lines, and accents. While the overall design of this new R16 doesn’t differ much from the first version, there are some big changes on the rear of the wheelbase.

Moza has expanded the connectivity of the R16 V2 with a port to accept other Moza peripherals like a shifter, pedals, handbrake, emergency stop, and a dash. That would make it the one hub to connect everything to that would then run to your system. Due to this design, the R16 will be compatible with Xbox systems when they release an Xbox-compatible wheel. The R3 was supposed to be that, but with Microsoft’s recent licensing changes, Moza has had to make tweaks to that package and pushed back the release date of the R3 bundle.

Moza R16: Specs

As the name would suggest, the R16 can produce a max of 16Nm of torque. In my experience, it is hella strong. I typically had this turned down when playing Forza Motorsport and Assetto Corsa Competizione which were my two main games for testing the wheelbase. Having a higher torque can give more fine detail when it comes to changes in grip, but it can also be hard to wrangle when it’s turned up too high. On ACC, it was nice to be able to turn down the force feedback and ensure that nothing was peaking in the FBB meter in the bottom right of the screen to ensure that I was getting all of the details without losing any information.

Moza R16: Video

https://youtu.be/7JMgy467yd0

Beyond power, the R16 boasts aluminum construction, 262,144 points of resolution, a 1000Hz refresh rate, and four front-facing holes for Moza’s font mounting bracket. I don’t have a cockpit that supports front mounting so I was not able to test that but for more robust rigs, this has got to be a welcomed feature.

Additionally, like all Moza DD wheelbases, the R16 has an infinite rotation. There are hard stops that can be programmed in and adjusted through Moza’s Pit House app. With 16Nm of torque, those virtual stops feel much more realistic.

Moza R16: Software Features

Other features come into play when using the wheelbase. The Hands-off feature came in handy quite often. Upon startup in Forza Motorsport, the wheel would start to shake left and right. Thankfully, the hands-off feature would stop the wheel from continuing this movement through the main menu.

Moza’s NextGen Force 2.0 algorithm also helps to provide realistic feedback in-game. Match with the power that this wheelbase can produce and the speed at which is can adjust, the R16 provides great feedback in games like ACC.

Quick Release

Moza makes swapping wheels easy with its quick-release system. I’ve been testing the new GS V2P wheel and it works great with the R16. But, if I want to drive, I can easily swap over to the ES wheel I have from the R5 and get a round shape that makes the wheel easier to slip through my hands.

Is there any flex?

I’m using the R16 on the new Next Level Racing GT Racer (use code 9to5 for 5% off) cockpit which is designed for direct drive wheels up to 13Nm. I’ve found it to work well with the R16 since I turn down the power to at least 80% if not less when I am racing.

Any flex that I’ve felt hasn’t been from the Wheelbase and wheel connection – its been from pushing the limits of what the GT Racer is capable of. So far, the R16 has felt solid with very minimal perceivable flex.

Moza R16: In-Use

Overall the R16 has been an absolute blast to use. The power it can produce is incredible. I’ve found it smooth for both Forza and ACC. It can give a very accurate feel of grip but also some big feedback when it comes to curbs with high-frequency vibrations. I haven’t tried the first R16 to directly compare the NextGen Force 2.0 feed system but it feels great in game.

I did find that I had to dial up the damper more than I remember needing to on other wheel bases like the Logitech Pro Wheel to stop wheel oscillation when I take my hands off of the wheel. In ACC I had it up around 50 and when drifting, that number needed to go even higher at 60 to keep the wheel from bouncing around too much. Once dialed in, though, it’s given me solid feedback in ACC and Forza.

Moza pithouse adjustments

Within Moza Pit House is a plethora of settings to adjust. Since it is an infinite rotation direct drive wheel base, the max steering angle can be set along with road sensitivity, feedback intensity, max wheel speed, wheel spring strength, and wheel damper.

Adjustments don’t stop there, though with an advanced settings tab with mas output torque limits, hands-off protection, natural inertia, wheel friction, and speed-dependent-damping options. Two more tabs reveal a feedback effect equalizer, much like a headphone EQ, and a base feedback curve.

There are a lot of settings in here to play around with but thankfully, there are presets that can be saved and I believe Moza will be updating presets for different titles. Browsing what’s available there are presets for Rally on the R16 and quite a few other titles on the other wheel bases like the R12. But, Moza was also able to provide basic suggested settings for me when I was dialing in Forza Motorsports. Once you are dialed in, you can save and export presets to be used again.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $800, the Moza R16 matches the price of the Fanatec ClubSport DD while offering 4 more peak Nm of torque. Moza’s ecosystem is still growing and smaller than the wide product offering of Fanatec, but Moza has also be iterating and releasing new products at an astonishing rate.

It is the opposite of Logitech which has yet to release any new hardware that is compatible with its only direct drive offering, the Pro Wheel and Pedals.

Like I’ve said in previous videos, I’m excited for the future of Moza – it feels like it is making direct drive wheelbases much more accessible and doing so in a quick way with updates and new releases. In my mind, Fanatec retains its premium position in the sim racing world but for those who are looking to save a bit of money, Moza is worth a close look with its rapidly expanding product catalog.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!