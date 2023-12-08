Amazon celebrates AirPods Max’s third birthday with $99 discount to $450

Time flies huh? Amazon today is celebrating the third anniversary since AirPods Max were announced with a discount on Apple’s hi-fi headphones. The premium cans now sell for $449.99 shipped in several styles, dropping down from the usual $549 price tag. This is $99 off and marking a return to the Black Friday price we saw last month. There haven’t been all too many AirPods Max price cuts over the past several months, with today’s only being the second since the start of summer. It also comes at the perfect time to celebrate the third birthday of Apple’s high-end headphones.

Maybe now that the terrible twos are over people will start remembering how good these headphones are. Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

For something that gives Apple’s headphones a run for their money, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are some of the best around right now and certainly one of my personal favorites. The higher-end build and hi-fi listening experience had me walk away with one conclusion in my review – that these headphones are the AirPods Max successors I’ve been waiting for.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

