Crucial’s 2023 model 1,050MB/s X9 Portable SSDs hit new Amazon lows today from $63

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on the 2023 model Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models on sale for $62.99, $99.99, and $209.99 shipped. Regularly $90, $140, and $280 respectively, all three models are now at the lowest prices we can find and are listed as arriving before Christmas. These models landed on Amazon for the first time back in late October and are all now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. These USB 3.2 Gen2-supported devices are plug and play-ready for Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation and more with speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s. They are also drop proof up to 7.5-feet with both extreme temperature and vibration protection. Head below for more details. 

As of right now, you’ll  be hard-pressed to find something from the popular Samsung lineup of 1,050MB/s portable SSDs at a price like the models above – the T7 1TB variants are starting at over $90 right now. One option that is a touch less with similar specs is the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. You’ll find this older release with a very similar feature set on Amazon at $60 shipped

While we are on the subject, be sure to scope out the new heatsink-equipped 3,151MB/s 1M2 model from OWC as well as our hands-on review of Samsung’s largest capacity portable SSD, the new T5 EVO. This ongoing price drop on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD is worth a look as well. 

Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Read speeds up to 1,050MB/s…4TB holds up to 20,000 photos, 50 hours of family video, 10 AAA game titles, and 100GB of documents, with 400GB to spare…Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation and more; use included USB Type-C to C cable on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices for best speeds…Drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme temperature, shock and vibration proof. 

