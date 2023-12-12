Moment debuts new T-Series 75mm macro lens for iPhone 15

Moment today is expanding its lineup of iPhone and Android smartphone lenses with a new macro offering. Delivering even more detailed close-up shots from your handset, the new Moment 75mm Macro Mobile Lens

Moment first released its new T-Series collection of smartphone lenses back in August to go alongside the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 series devices. That new lineup debuted with five different offerings, which even included an updated version of its original macro lens. Now we’re getting our first addition to the lineup, with an even more capable lens for taking those highly-detailed close ups.

The new Moment 75mm Macro Mobile Lens packs even more glass into its premium build. There’s the same aerospace grade metal as the rest of the T-Series lineup, as well as a matching low flare and broadband anti-reflection coating.

Compared to the original macro lens, the new option from Moment steps up to a 75mm equivalent Focal Length. That’s an upgrade from the other one and it’s 34.8mm focal length, although you’ll still find the same 10 times magnification as on the other version. Below we have some comparisons for how the two different Moment T-Series lenses stack up – on the left you’ll find the 75mm lens and on the right are pictures from the 34.8mm glass.

The latest lens from Moment is now available for purchase. You can score the Moment 75mm macro lens for iPhone 15 at $119.99. That’s the same price as the standard 10 times zoom model for those who want the different take on magnifying your photos.

In order to use the new Moment 75mm macro lens, you’re going to need one of the companion Moment cases. There are styles available for all of the iPhone 15 series handsets, which come in one of four different colors. Each one sports a rugged design with a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected.

You’ll have to throw in one of the company’s Drop-in mounts to be able to support the lens, but that then rounds out one of the best photography-focused phone cases on the market with MagSafe support.

