Motorola razr+ is already down to the low of $700 (Save $300), but now comes with a $50 gift card

We just saw Motorola launch its new Peach Fuzz foldable last week, but we can admit that the new design just isn’t for everyone – even with as cute as it is. That’s why Best Buy is making the original two designs for the Motorola razr+ more enticing with discounts down to $699.99 shipped each. If the returns to all-time low pricing wasn’t enough at $300 off the usual $1,000 going rate, the retailer is sweetening the pot with an extra $50 digital gift card. This offer is open to every Best Buy shopper, and not just paid membership accounts. It’s the best value we’ve seen so far, too. Head below for more.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

We’re also still tracking a discount on the new design that comes in that quirky Peach Fuzz colorway. It doesn’t have the gift card thrown on top, but is at least down to $700. So you can decide for yourself if a limited-edition color made in partnership with Pantone is going to be worth the $50 credit to Best Buy, but at least you’re still saving $300.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

