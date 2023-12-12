This discounted $411 Rattan 750W e-bike can hit 28 MPH speeds with a 55-mile range

Have you been looking for that ultra-affordable e-bike deal to finally pull the trigger on an EV? We have you covered. Over at Amazon, you can score the Rattan 750W e-bike for $411.05 shipped. It’s down from the usual $725 price tag and is marking one of the best values we’ve seen on an e-bike we can even recommend in the first place. It features a 750W motor and a 13Ah removable battery, all while clocking in around the price you’d pay for an extra one of those extra batteries. It might not arrive before Christmas, but packs a folding design, 20-inch fat tires, and 2-seat design into one of the best values around. Not to mention a 28 MPH top speed and 55-mile range. We’ve previously walked away impressed by the Amazon e-bike brand in the past over at Electrek.

If you want an even more capable release in the e-bike world, we just saw the new Scrambler X2 debut from Juiced. There’s a much more rugged and off-road design than the Rattan model above, not to mention all of the positive sentiment surrounding Juice as a brand that makes its newest release worth the $1,499 launch price. But speaking of, it’s at least on sale at $400 off for a limited time.

You’ll find all of the other best deals in our Green Deals guide this week. It’s always the place to be for checking into all of the best discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear, especially with all of the holiday savings around the corner. If the affordable Rattan model isn’t catching you eye and the Juiced e-bike is too pricey, we have tons of other recommendations that will ensure you don’t have to pay full price.

More on the Rattan 750W e-bike:

Rattan folding electric bike is equipped with a powerful 750Watt brushless motor with a top speed of 28MPH. Saves more commuting time for you. Max torque 80N.M and easily conquer 30° high hill. Fearless of the challenges from different terrains. Rattan ebikes for adults comes with a 48V 13AH high capacity removable battery. The riding range up to 30-55miles. The removable battery of this fat tires foldable ebike is UL certified and effectively protected by BMS. Ensure the safety and stability of the battery. Provide a safe and enjoyable ride!

