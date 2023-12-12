Take flight Christmas morning with a $40 discount on DJI’s Mini 2 SE drone at $299 low

If you’re looking to wrap up a drone under the tree before Christmas, one of the holiday season’s best deals has returned. Amazon currently offers the DJI Mini 2 SE Quadcopter for $299 shipped. It’s down from $339, and saves you $40 while marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is just what we saw on Black Friday, and still one of the first-ever discounts. There’s also a Fly More Combo version at $449, which drops from $489. The new DJI Mini 2 SE just launched back in March as a second-generation version of its entry-level quadcopter. There’s still the company’s signature folding design, which is even more portable thanks to weighing in at just under 249 grams – meaning there’s no need to worry about registering the drone.

And while it may be on the mini side, the DJI Mini 2 SE is still packed with some mighty features like a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera that can record 2.7K videos and capture 12 MP stills. The sensor rests on a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage, too. DJI also bakes in many of the standard flight control features, like one-tap takeoff, stable hovering, and return to home. All of that makes this a notable drone for starting out as a pilot, especially with the savings attached.

If you’re looking to transfer footage in the field off your new drone, don’t forget that we’re tracking a discount on Crucial’s 2023 model X9 Portable SSDs. These are certainly up to the task with a design that can easily stow away in even the lightest everyday carries thanks to a compact build, USB 3.2 Gen2 connection, and added drop protection. All that is made even better by the fact that you can currently score some Amazon lows today from $63.

DJI Mini 2 SE features:

The drone is lightweight and compact, weighing less than 249 grams. It’s perfect for taking on hikes, road trips, and other adventures, allowing you to capture stunning aerial moments from above wherever you go. With simplified operations, the drone is easy to learn and master quickly, making it ideal for beginners. It has a Return to Home function for added safety, ensuring a worry-free flying experience.

