9to5Toys Daily: December 14, 2023 – M3 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Nothing Phone (2), more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/12/9to5Toys-Daily-121423-11.01 AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermome...
Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% of...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds wi...
Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+,...
Bring home a black/white Nintendo Switch OLED console t...
ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station offers 606...
Elevation Labs’ waterproof AirTag pet collar moun...
CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments