Android game and app deals: Battle Chasers Nightwar, LIMBO, Guns’n’Glory, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is at the ready down below the fold. Alongside today’s Google Play discounts, we are also tracking notable price drops on Nothing Phone (2) as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, LIMBO, Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Guns’n’Glory, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at the best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Battle Chasers features:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.

