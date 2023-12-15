Save $550 on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 240Hz curved monitor at new $850 low

Amazon is offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $849.99 shipped. Down from $1,400, with an original price tag of $2,200, this monitor has seen plenty of ups and downs in price over the year, with both October’s Prime Deal days and Black Friday rates falling to the same $900 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, giving you $550 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Samsung’s website where it is listed for its previous $900 discounted price.

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 sports a 1440p resolution alongside a 1,000R curved display for greater immersion and minimal eye strain. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for seamless picture and video quality – up to four times as many frames displayed every second compared to a traditional monitor. Your games will gain a higher level of stutter-free vibrancy thanks to it OLED panel paired with the DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and G-SYNC support. You’ll even be able to turn this single monitor into two displays, allowing you to play games while managing your Twitch stream or streaming your favorite content. Head below to learn more.

Samsung Odyssey series monitors seeing discounts:

32-inch Odyssey G6 QHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: $440 (Reg. $800)

(Reg. $800) 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,000 (Reg. $2,500)

(Reg. $2,500) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen UHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,000 (Reg. $3,000)

And if you’re still shopping for that gamer in your life – or even yourself – check out our gift guide to upgrade your PC battlestation to take your gameplay to the next level. You can also head over to our PC gaming hub to keep up-to-date year-round on the very best deals for gaming gear, pre-built PCs, individual parts, and so much more.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor features:

CUTTING EDGE QLED TECHNOLOGY: From deepest blacks to vivid colors, Samsung QLED ensures pixel perfect picture quality with every frame; Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, it creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB

NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FREESYNC: With G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, Odyssey matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment

DUAL QHD DISPLAY: The gaming world of your imagination made real; QHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images

INFINITY CORE LIGHTING: Customize your Odyssey with core color customization to match your monitor with the rest of your gaming setup

SEE IT ALL ON ONE SCREEN: The ultrawide curved panel’s 32:9 aspect ratio keeps games alive—even when you need to pause; Open various windows at once and jump between tasks seamlessly. Power Supply Type AC 100~240V

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!