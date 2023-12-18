These best-selling Kindle eBooks from Michael Crichton start from $2 (Up to 90% off)

We’re back and starting off the week strong with some killer Kindle eBook deals on Amazon. Don’t let not owning a Kindle stop you; you can still read on the Kindle app for iOS or the Kindle app for Android whether or not you own a physical Kindle. Today we have deals from Kindle as low as $1.99, including Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton’s newest book, a biography of Pope John Paul II, and more. Head below to see our top Kindle eBooks.
If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the eBooks mentioned will be free with your subscription.
Our top Kindle eBook picks:
- Sphere by Michael Crichton – $1.99 (Orig. $10)
- Witness to Hope by George Weigel – $1.99 (Orig. $18)
- American Gods: 10th Anniversary Edition by Neil Gaiman – $2.99 (Orig. $10)
- The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly – $4.99 (Orig. $10)
- Wicked: Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire – $2.99 (Orig. $9)
- Certain Women by Madeleine L’Engle – $1.99 (Orig. $12)
- Alexandria: The Last Nights of Cleopatra by Peter Stothard – $1.99 (Orig. $13)
- Thank You, Next by Andie J. Christopher – $1.99 (Orig. $10)
- The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Bramer – $5.99 (Orig. $15)
- The Midcoast: A Novel by Adam White – $2.99 (Orig. $13)
More on Kindle Unlimited:
Unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles featuring best sellers, popular series, classics, and more. Enjoy listening to thousands of audiobooks with Kindle Unlimited. Explore magazine subscriptions included in your membership. Borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks and enjoy a high-quality digital reading experience.
