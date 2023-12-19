eero’s new Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems see first discounts from $540 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon just debuted its new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 systems earlier this fall at its September hardware event, and now you can save on them. The retailer is finally offering the first chance to save of any kind on the new release, taking 10% off three different packages to upgrade your home network. The single eero Max 7 Router sells for $539.99 shipped with the price cut applying once it has been added to your cart. Today’s offer is $60 off and a new all-time low from the usual $600 price tag. It’s the only price cut so far like we mentioned above, and arrives just in time to refresh your home internet ahead of 2024. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect, or check out the deals below.

All of the eero Max 7 deals today:

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution. The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage.

You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocating for the smart home age we live in, and then some, and the pair of 2.5GbE slots only double down on its future-proof design. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure to make these some of the most capable consumer-grade Wi-Fi systems around.

More on the new eero Max 7 systems:

Wi-Fi 7 technology can provide more than twice the speed of Wi-Fi 6, so you can enjoy greater capacity, less latency, and more efficiency on your network. With two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, you can enjoy wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps, wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, and multi-gigabit backhaul speeds—making your network seriously fast. Our patented TrueMesh network intelligence dynamically finds the ideal path for data transfer, limiting interference and helping ensure fast, reliable internet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!