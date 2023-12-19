Hackers leak upcoming Insomniac Marvel games: Wolverine, Spider-Man 3, Venom, X-Men, more

Just after leaked rumors on a potential upcoming PS5 Pro were divulged, it appears as though malicious hackers have gleamed details on upcoming projects coming from Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac. After releasing arguably the most exciting PS5 title of the year with the latest web-slinging adventure, not to mention Marvel’s Wolverine officially on the horizon, it looks as though more details about the dev’s partnership with Sony and other Marvel IP have now surfaced. Head below for the details.

Hackers leak details on upcoming Insomniac Spider-Man and Marvel projects

According to reports, a ransomware group has now released over 1.5TB of data and information lifted straight from the Insomniac offices, totaling over 1.3 million files including videos and images showing upcoming projects. Sony has reportedly refused to pay the ransom, and so the details have now surfaced.

Alongside a host of info on Marvel’s Wolverine (new characters, locations, the game’s plot, and a targeted release Window), the stolen files also serve up details on future plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man and more.

The most interesting details from the leaked information include planned titles from now through 2033. It mentions Marvel’s Venom in 2025, Marvel’s Wolverine in 2026, the third entry in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series come 2028, and a new Ratchet & Clank a year later. From there, it looks as though Insomniac plans to continue its run of Marvel titles with Marvel’s X-Men in 2030, and some sort of untitled new IP come 2031. There’s also details on a series of “Online” releases, including Spider-Man 2 Online for 2024 and something similar for Wolverine and the X-Men titles.

That Venom game mentioned above is reported to be a sort of follow up of Spider-Man 2 that leads directly into Spider-Man 3. It is apparently called Venom: Lethal Protector and appears to be more of a full-on DLC-like standalone project, similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

As interesting and exciting as all of these sorts of leaks can be, we can’t help but feel a little bit let down and frankly, just bad for the team at Insomniac. It’s hard to ignore this stuff as we all can’t wait to see what’s next from these premier developers, but I think I might just rather have it revealed the way it was meant to be, by the creatives that are working so hard on it.

