REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike receives $760 discount to new $1,139 low (Reg. $1,899)

REI is offering its in-house Co-op Cycles e1.2 Electric Bike for $1,138.93 shipped. Down from its $1,899 price tag, this is the second discount that we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $361 and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be getting $760 in savings. The Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike comes equipped with a 350W hub-drive motor, a removable 48V 672Wh battery, and five levels of pedal assistance that allows it to reach a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features hydraulic disc brakes, dual cargo racks, front and rear LED lights, and a digital display that gives you speed, mileage, battery levels, and pedal assist controls. You can read an in-depth launch coverage over at Electrek.

The original Co-op Cycles e1.1 e-bike, the above model’s predecessor, is also seeing a large discount from its typical $1,499 to $898.93 shipped. Also equipped with a 350W hub-drive motor and five levels of pedal assistance, this model has a smaller 36V 417Wh battery that still reaches 20 MPH, but at a lesser 40-mile range. It sports the same features and accessories minus the front storage rack.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Juiced Bikes’ special holiday promotion, giving you extra savings off already discounted e-bike models using the given promo code. The most affordable model among the bunch is the classic RipRacer Fun Sized Fat-Tire e-bike that hits 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles.

Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike features:

A front rack and more powerful battery differentiate this model from the Generation e1.1. Low stand-over height design makes the bike easy to get on and off and easy to stabilize while standing at a stop. Upright riding position gives you great visibility; adjustable stem lets you fine-tune the cockpit to fit you. One-size adjustable frame makes sharing with friends and family as easy as changing the seat height. Bafang 350W hub-drive motor offers a smooth ride with 5 pedal-assist modes, plus a walk mode

