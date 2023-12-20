Save $700 on Sony’s a7 III mirror camera from $1,298 and get an extra $100 gift card

The Sony Alpha a7 III is one of the best full-frame camera around for its price, especially now that it’s selling for less than ever before. The mirrorless camera with a FE 28-70mm Lens for $1,498 shipped at Adorama. If the $700 discount from the usual $2,198 discount isn’t enough to entice you, it also includes an extra $100 gift card. This is a new all-time low and is an even better value than the matched price cuts at Amazon and B&H. Our last mention on this kit was $1,998 earlier in the summer. If you already have an E-mount lens, the camera body only is $1,298 with $700 in savings from its usual $1,998 going rate to also mark a new best price ever.

Sony’s a7 III mirrorless camera delivers a compelling way to upgrade your photography setup from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It comes centered around 24.2MP full-frame BSI sensor, and sports a touchscreen display on the back, larger battery, and dual memory card slots. Alongside Fast Hybird autofocus, there’s also 5-axis optical image stabilization and the included 28-70mm OSS lens completes the set.

As far as the latest camera from Sony goes, the new A7C R and A7C II launched earlier this fall. The company’s mirrorless camera lineup is now splitting with two different models that offer even more capable photography and videography potential than the a7 III on sale above. If you’d rather just score the latest and greatest rather than save $700, these are worth diving into.

More on the Sony a7 III:

Distinguished by its updated sensor design, the Sony a7 III is a well-rounded camera suitable for both photo and video applications in a variety of working situations. Refined for improved speed and low-light performance, a new 24.2MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor benefit image quality, video capabilities, and AF performance. The a7 III also sports a revised body design, with a new touchscreen LCD, improved EVF, larger battery, and dual memory card slots.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!