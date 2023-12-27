Apple’s official iPhone 15 series MagSafe clear cases land at $38 each (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering all four of Apple’s official iPhone 15 series Clear Cases. These MagSafe covers now sell for $37.99 shipped each and drop from the usual $49 price tags in the process. That’s 22% off and matching our previous mention from back at the beginning of November. We have seen them go for a few cents less in the past, but that was over a month ago and something that has only happened once. We break down the deals and what to expect below the fold.

iPhone 15 Clear cases on sale:

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

And if you’re still rocking one of the previous-generation iPhone 14 series smartphones, Amazon has you covered with even deeper discounts on the official Apple Clear cases. These MagSafe covers for last year’s smartphones sell for $35 or less right now and offer all of the same perks as the newer iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 15 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

