Five new LEGO BrickHeadz revealed ahead of February debut: Stitch, Groot, Iron Spider, more

We’re getting a first look at five new 2024 LEGO BrickHeadz today ahead of their debut next month. Bringing five new iconic characters into the collection of brick-built figures, soon you’ll be able to assemble Stitch, a potted version of Groot, Peter Parker in his Iron Spider suit, and a combo pack with two Sonic the Hedgehog characters.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

The LEGO Group just couldn’t wait to show off a new assortment of sets. Even though we just had a massive lineup of new kits hit store shelves for the New Year, the company is already looking to what’s in store for next month. That brings us to today’s reveal of five new BrickHeadz, which will be spread across four different LEGO kits. There’s three single packs, as well as a double pack with two characters.

Here’s the rundown on the new LEGO BrickHeadz for 2024

Iron Spider-Man: $9.99 | 91 pieces

| 91 pieces Potted Groot: $9.99 | 113 pieces

| 113 pieces Stitch: $9.99 | 152 pieces

| 152 pieces Knuckles and Shadow: $19.99 | 298 pieces

Each of the new LEGO BrickHeadz sets will be debuting on February 1. As you can see from the list above, pricing is set at $10 per figure, but the two Sonic the Hedgehog releases will be bundled together instead of being available separately. There’s the usual part count in the range of 100 bricks, give or take, and a decent mix of rare printed bricks for details or some extra pieces to help recreate the iconic likenesses.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even in 2024, we’re still getting BrickHeadz! This has to be one of the biggest waves of new buildable characters in years, as it’s been quite some time since we saw this many standalone releases. Sure, there have been some bundle sets with four characters. But as far as individual sets, it feels like we’re back in the heyday of BrickHeadz. This will likely be most of the kits from the theme for the year, or at least until the summer.

As far as the quality goes, not all of these BrickHeadz are created equal. The Iron Spider-Man has by far the least pieces and the most simple design. I do love the new printed bricks used to recreate the hero, but it feels a little basic compared to the far more detailed Stitch figure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!