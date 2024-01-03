Anker’s 240W Bio USB-C cables are made from recycled plastics starting at $14.50

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Bio-Braided 6-foot USB-C Cable for $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 20% off the usual $18 going rate and marking one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. It comes within cents of the all-time low from last fall, and has only been beaten once before. These Anker Bio-Braided cables offer a more environmentally-conscious alternative to your typical braided nylon cables with a design comprised of 40% plant-based materials like corn and sugar cane. This model can dish out 240W of power, so it’s capable of charging both iPhone 15 and MacBooks alike, as well as tons of other gadgets.

Anker also continues the more environmentally-friendly build over to its standard Bio-Based USB-C Cable. This one sells for $14.99 for a 6-foot release thanks to today’s discount, trading in the braided nylon-like build for a rubbery material. You’d normally pay $19, with today’s offer saving you $4 in order to pair your new iPhone 15 with a cable made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Lightning version. It can support up to 240W charging speeds, too, just like the braided model above.

Today’s discounts pair perfectly with the discount we spotted earlier on Apple’s official 67W USB-C adapters. If you need an extra M2 MacBook Air charger or just a replacement, you can save 50% and bring home a genuine Cupertino release at just $30. Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Anker Bio-Braided USB-C cable features:

Rapidly charge your Samsung S23 to 58% in just 30 minutes using a 30W charger. Being USB-IF compliant ensures a reliable and efficient charging experience. Experience worry-free and versatile charging, boasting a powerful 240W max output for seamless compatibility and secure charging. Reduce your carbon footprint with a bio-based nylon body exterior made from plant-derived materials including corn and sugar cane, minimizing petroleum consumption by 30-40%*. Designed to last, this bio-braided USB-C cable has undergone 10,000 tests and offers an exceptional 20,000-bend lifespan.

