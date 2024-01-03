Bring Logitech’s Aurora G713 wired keyboard to your battlestation at $122 (New low, Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This addition to the Logitech Aurora collection is one of our favorite battlestation upgrades here at 9to5Toys, and now you can score it for the lowest price ever at $122.39 shipped. It drops down from $170 and thanks to those 28% in savings, has never sold for less. This is $18 under our last mention from back over Thanksgiving Week last year, and is the only time it has dropped below that price. Our hands-on review talks all about the aesthetics and features of the keyboard, or you can head below for all the details.

The recent G713 release delivers one of Logitech’s latest keyboards complete with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wired form-factor plugs into your PC with a removable USB-C cable, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customazable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be the bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup.

While you’ll find all of the other best discounts for your battlestation over in our PC gaming guide, any proper gaming rig has one of Razer’s compact Stream Controller X. If you’re not already cozied up with team Elgato, then this accessory is worth a look for having 15 customizable and programmable buttons right at your finger tips in addition to all the macro keys on your actual keyboard. It’s down to $123 today and offers a chance to refresh your battlestation for the New Year for less.

Logitech Aurora G713 Keyboard features:

The G713 Wired Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

