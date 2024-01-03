Save $100 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook with detachable keyboard at $279

Best Buy is now offering the best price yet on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook. It drops down to $279 shipped from the usual $379 price tag in order to save you $100 on this 2-in-1 Chrome OS machine. This is one of the first discounts overall, and clocks in at an extra $40 below our previous mention from back in October of last year. We explore the whole experience below the fold as well as over in our announcement coverage, too.

Having just hit the scene last summer, the new IdeaPad Duet 3 from Lenovo delivers a 2-in-1 experience centered around an 11-inch touchscreen display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon SC7180 processor and is backed by 10 hours of battery life, a combination that should provide plenty of power for note taking this fall semester while ensuring you can go all day before needing to plug back in.

If the best of both worlds approach just isn’t what you’re looking for, we’re also tracking a deal this week on the new OnePlus Pad. Leaning into the touchscreen elements far more than the Duet 3, the recent release is seeing a $50 discount down to $430 while including a free accessory. You’ll have a choice between the official OnePlus folio cover or its Stylo stylus, adding up to $100 in value to the package.

Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook features:

Fast, flexible, and fun, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook 11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by Snapdragon SC7180 processor offers up to 10 hours of battery life, to seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

