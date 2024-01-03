Skullcandy’s new Dime 3 earbuds are even more affordable with first discount to $25

Back in December we took a hands-on look at the new Skullcandy Dime 3 to see just how good a $30 pair of earbuds can be. The spoiler is that these are surprisingly good earbuds that sounded way better than their affordable price tag. Now they’re an even better value thanks to one of the first-ever discounts, which lets you bring home the Dime 3 for $25.49 shipped at Amazon. Today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it drop down from that usual $30 price tag and saves you just under $5. We further break down what’s new below the fold or over in our hands-on review.

The new Skullcandy Dime 3 are the company’s affordable pair of earbuds. They’re the third-generation pair, and have a lot to show for being the latest iteration of the lineup thanks to some improvements like an increased 20 hours of playback, Tile finding tech for keeping tabs on location if they get lost, as well as multipoint Bluetooth pairing.

At just $25, there isn’t a single pair of true wireless earbuds we’d recommend for less. After testing them out ourselves, these are probably the most affordable buds you’ll find on the market that actually deliver solid sound quality and some other notable features. Especially considering most of the offerings at this price point are still wired variants with a 3.5mm jack, let alone Bluetooth connectivity or a true wireless design. The Dime 3 are also notably more affordable than the previous-generation Dime 2, which still sell for nearly $30 without delivering all of the upgrades from the newer pair.

If you’re looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic in the earbuds space, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

Skullcandy Dime 3 features:

Supreme Audio – workout, relax, skate listening favorite tunes. Hear every beat of your music and let the bass blow UP! We put a mic in each bud allowing you to have 1 bud in and leave the other in the case, call and hear outside sound at the same time. Stay-Aware Mode to allow you to stay tuned-in to the world around you. 3 preset EQ modes optimize audio for any media. Clear Voice Smart Mic uses AI to isolate the speaker’s voice and cut out background noise.

