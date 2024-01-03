These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from Amazon are now up to 57% off from $6

New year, new books, new to-be-read shelves! Right now, Amazon is offering up to 57% off hardcover and paperback books for a limited time, including celebrity memoirs, how-to books, and more. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to redeem the deal price. Today’s roundup features Kerry Washington’s best-selling memoir, an untold story of Pearl Harbor, and a book on how to transform your love life. Keep reading below the fold for more details.

If you’re a Kindle reader, check out these eBook deals.

Our top hardcover and paperback book picks:

More on Thicker Than Water:

In Thicker than Water, Washington gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds—as a mother, daughter, wife, artist, advocate, and trailblazer. Chronicling her upbringing and life’s journey thus far, she reveals how she faced a series of challenges and setbacks, effectively hid childhood traumas, met extraordinary mentors, managed to grow her career, and crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy, ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!