Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone includes a $50 credit with discount to $700 (Save $300)

Amazon is now offering the Motorola razr+ folding smartphone for $699.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have seen for the new handset, but gets even better thanks to an included $50 Amazon credit. This matches a Best Buy offer we saw a month ago through the early part of the holidays, adding a little extra value to complement the $300 discount from its usual $1,000 price tag. The bonus credit will automatically be added to your purchase. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. We explore that a bit more below the fold.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

The razr+ is just one way to fold a smartphone, with the much larger book-style handsets offering far more screen real estate. We’re tracking a pair of discounts on this class of foldables this week, with the tried and true Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leading the way at $1,500. These $300 in savings come joined by a chance to save on the new OnePlus Open – a more recent handset tossing its hat into the ring with much of the same design at a matching $1,500 price point.

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

