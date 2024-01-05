Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts off the year with second-best discounts from $239 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm for $261.49 shipped. This is down from its usual $330 price tag to start off the year, landing at 21% off. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen to date at within $4 of the Black Friday offer, not to mention the first discount since back on Thanksgiving Week and a well-timed chance to save for hitting those New Year’s fitness resolutions. The savings also continue over to the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, which drops from its usual $300 price tag down to $238.71. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched last fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath platforms on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

This week has been all about fitness trackers and smart wearables, and the savings has carried over to some of the latest releases from Fitbit. Most notably, the Fitbit Sense 2 is also getting in on the savings to start off the year. You’ll be getting a ton of other features on top of just being able to monitor your daily exercise and overall health, with a $100 discount attached that drops pricing down to right around the all-time low at $200. We covered the savings earlier in the week, which come joined by the Versa 4 at $150.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

