Anker launches CES 2024 week sale on GaN chargers, power banks, and more from $15

Anker is starting off CES 2024 week with a new charging sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. The savings go live on everything from its latest multi-device GaN chargers to cables, power banks, and more. Everything starts at $15, and ships free with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. If there’s one clear highlight, it’s Anker’s new Prime 240W 4-port GaN Power Station at $103.99. This is nearly 50% off the usual $200 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $6 below the Black Friday mention and still one of the first chances to save since its fall debut. This is one of my personal favorite chargers on the market, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at why.

Anker’s new 240W Power Station launched earlier this fall as one of its most capable chargers to date. That total 240W of juice can be leveraged across four different devices, thanks to a trio of USB-C slots and a USB-A port for good measure. Anker’s own in-house charging tech like its ActiveShield 2.0 monitoring adds a little peace of mind for not overheating when maxing out its capacity, and comes joined by ports that can automatically handle charging plugged in devices at their maximum rate.

Alongside that massive 240W power solution, the Anker Nano 67W Charging Station is also getting in on the savings at $45.99. This is down from its usual $66 price tag and marking one of the best deals yet. It has been trending at $53 for awhile whenever we see deals go live, and now undercuts that by an extra $7. We previously loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review, too.

Anker Prime 240W Charger features:

Unleash 240W of Super Power: With one USB-C port providing up to 140W, and the other three ports sharing 100W, charge up to 4 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 240W. Power two laptops at the same time, with the USB-C 1 port delivering 140W, and the USB-C 2 port providing 100W.

