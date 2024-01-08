Anker debuts new AI-powered flagship X10 Pro Omni robotic cleaning system at CES 2024

Alongside the rest of tonight’s Anker announcements, the brand’s eufy division is also upgrading its robotic cleaning system lineup with the new X10 Pro Omni. Delivering flagship features, this all-in-one cleaner bot features the brand’s latest tech with both vacuuming and mopping action as well as companion app control and the Omni charging and auto-clean station. Scope out the details on the new Anker X10 Pro Omni cleaning system debuting for CES 2024 down below.

Anker debuts new X10 Pro Omni robotic cleaning system at CES 2024

The Anker X10 Pro Omni features a notably powerful vacuum system capable of 8,000Pa suction power, which is among the highest on the market. It can “easily pick up debris, hairs, dust, and powders” while preserving the original condition of your carpets for a through cleaning job “without causing any harm to the carpet fibers.” Anker is also pointing out its “unique” Pro-Detangle Comb roller brush that helps to avoid pet hair and the like getting stuck in the roller brush – just about all robot vacuums need be cleaned out for this reason at some point or other, but Anker is looking to minimize this with its new roller design.

This model also leaves the hard floors sparkling clean via an updated MopMaster 2.0 system with 180RPM dual-rotating pentagonal mops and 1Kg of mopping pressure to tackle stubborn stands. The system also features brand new edge-hugging action and a built-in water tank to “target harder to clean areas” alongside 12mm auto lift action to keep the carpets from getting wet.

Before we detail the included Omni cleaning and charging station, we should also mention the X10 Pro Omni’s AI See Technology capable of dealing with/avoiding 100+ objects including “food, pet waste and dander, grass clippings, toys and more.” The onboard iPath Laser Navigation system automatically creates maps of your home to it can efficiently clean your space during the day or night without hassles.

But it is the included Omni Station that really pushes Anker’s latest into the autonomous space. These days, robotic vacuums need to mop, vacuum, automatically empty themselves, fill the mop tanks, and clean the mop pads on their own to offer a truly autonomous cleaning experience, and the Omni Station provides all of this:

The new Omni Station allows for a hands-free cleaning, with automatic mop cleaning and self-emptying station

The station can hold clean water for up to 7 days and waste in the dust bag for up to 60 days

The station also dries the mopping pads with 113°F/45°C hot air after each cleaning task to prevent the growth of bacteria and odors

The Anker X10 Pro Omni cleaning system is set to launch on Amazon come February 20, 2024 at $799.99 to join the brand’s already available and more affordable models.

