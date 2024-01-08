HP’s stealthy new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop hides Intel Core Ultra chips and NVIDIA 4000 GPUs

HP today is revealing a new laptop for CES 2024, just like we’ve seen quite a few other brands do so far. But instead of focusing on AI features and all of the frills of a dedicated Copilot key, it is breaking the mold by launching a stealthy new gaming laptop that looks nothing like your typical mobile gaming rig. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra chips and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs, you’d be hard to guess these were designed with gamers in mind thanks to the sleek and almost minimalist designs.

Forget what you know about what a gaming laptop looks like, as HP and its new Omen Transcend 14 is ready to challenge that status quo. Because at first glance, there’s no way classifying this as your typical portable gaming rig. Gone is the overdone RGB lighting that normally makes it mark on these kinds of releases. There’s no design inspired by the kind of build you’d see in science fiction works, nor any other hallmarks – at least in the looks department.

That’s because the HP Omen Transcend 14 is a gaming laptop for the rest of us. It’s made for gamers who want to be able to run their favorte games away from a desk-bound battlestation, but without all of the usual drawbacks from your run of the mill gaming machine. Just like you’d expect from its name, the new release from HP is a 14-inch gaming laptop that serves as the missing link between those Alienware-style rigs and more slim and light releases geared towards productivity.

Aside from the sleek exterior that comes in either a black or white finish, there’s a most notably an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 under the hood. That immediately should show that HP isn’t playing around with the specs of its new laptop, which also come backed by one of Intel’s newest CPUs. You can choose from either the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or the Ultra 9 185H, with configurable 16GB and 32GB memory packages – not to mention upwards of 2TB of SSD storage.

The actual display isn’t anything to sneeze at, either. It’s a 14-inch OLED panel with 120Z refresh rates and a 2880 by 1800 resolution. HP then backs the Omen Transcend 14 with a 71WHr battery that should yield around 11 hours of gaming – if the company is to be believed. There’s also USB-C charging from its 140W wall adapter as well as Wi-Fi 7 onboard to round out the specs.

The new HP Omen Transcend 14 should be going up for pre-order today direct from the company’s own online storefront. There’s also a 16-inch form-factor arriving with nearly all of the same specs, just in a larger build to accommodate its fitting 16-inch screen. Pricing is set to start at $1,499.99, so we’re definitely talking gaming laptop prices – even if the design doesn’t look it. We’ll be excited to see how performance is from such a thin device, and if it lives up to the hype of marrying form and function.

