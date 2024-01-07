Acer’s new Swift laptops debut ahead of CES 2024 with AI focus, Copilot keys, and OLED displays

Acer is joining in on the CES 2024 news this weekend ahead of the official start to the Las Vegas showcase with a first look at its newest suite of portable Windows PCs. The new Acer Swift laptops come outfitted with much of the same AI prowess that has been all the talk of this year’s consumer tech event like dedicated Windows Copilot keys, alongside some new Intel CPUs and refreshed designs with OLED displays.

Acer is not immune to following the latest trend in the PC space, with AI being the big focus of its newest Swift laptops. There are three new machines seeing the light of day today, with the Acer Swift X 14 stealing the show. This is the new high-end machine from the company, which comes centered around all of the latest and best technology that Acer can fit into the starting $1,399 price tag.

It’s a 14.5-inch laptop that rivals that of Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro in both price and hopefully performance. There’s an OLED panel with 2880×1880 resolution, as well as the choice for an IPS alternative with a 2560×1600 resolution. Both of these clock in with 120Hz refresh rates, and comes powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 5, respectfully. Each of these configurations can be outfitted with as much as 32GB of RAM and upwards of 1TB of SSD storage.

There’s different GPUs that you can load up the new Acer Swift X 14 with, too. All provided by NVIDIA, there’s a solid range of high-end and more typical graphics cards you can choose from, capping out with the RTX 4070. The GPUs available to pick from go down to the RTX 3050 on the most affordable model, if you’re not ready to go all-in on something more flagship-caliber.

Alongside that more flagship release in the Acer Swift lineup, there are some new new laptops that are launching at more affordable price points. Both the new Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 will be entering the lineup with much of the same Intel Core focus. You’ll be able to choose between both H or U series chip, as well as the same 32GB of RAM on the X model. There’s also notably even more storage options, with upwards of 2TB SSD capacities.

These more affordable entries into the collection enter with $749 starting prices, although the costs are going to add up quick if you go for a fully maxed out configuration. Still, having the option to enjoy most of the AI tech at such low price points is still impress – especially compared to a lot of the other laptops we’ve seen revealed at CES 2024 this year.

The big change with both the Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 laptops are the GPUs. Instead of being able to go with a smattering of NVIDIA’s latest releases, you’ll instead be relying on Intel Arc graphics to power the 14- and 16-inch displays.

Dedicated Copilot key onboard, too

Just like we saw with Dell and its new XPS series for 2024, the new Acer Swift Laptops will be featuring more than just AI tech built into the under the hood hardware. All three new releases will come standard with a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboards. It’s a move that we’re expecting just about every new laptop revealed at CES 2024 to lean into, and one that Acer is taking charge on by including in even its more affordable devices.

This pairs with the AI Boost technology provided by Intel’s latest chips, and looks to be the company’s first AI-first releases. The combination of Copilot keys and the actual hardware to back it up will mean more deeply-integrated access to all of the plans that Windows has for onboard AI in the future.

Acer has not indicated just when you’ll be able to bring home the new Swift Laptops, but we’ll be keeping an eye out going forward.

