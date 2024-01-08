Twelve South’s adjustable HiRise stand elevates your MacBook setup at $68 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise MacBook Stand for $68 shipped. This is down from the usual $80 price tag as the first discount in over a month. It was last 20% off in a sitewide sale from the company, but now courtesy of Amazon drops to its second-best price of the extended holiday shopping season here. The HiRise MacBook stand is the perfect way to elevate their new MacBook up to 6 inches off the desk thanks to an adjustable design. It has a matching silver colorway and helps keep your Macbook’s screen at eye level for a more ergonomic setup.

Twelve South did however just release a new version of the MacBook stand above for those who want a more premium package. The new HiRise Pro quickly became a personal favorite of mine by taking the form-factor featured above and adding in some extra features. One of the main adjustments to the design is that it has been updated specifically to support the newer 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros. The new stand now bends upward at the end of the v-shaped mount you rest your machine on in order to keep everything in place. The original just relied on the friction of a rubber pad to keep devices in place, and now the new one looks to provide an even sturdier build.

Another adjustment brings a MagSafe charger into the equation, hiding the Apple charger in the metal base underneath some vegan leather trimming. We recently took a hands-on look at the new HiRise Pro to see if Twelve South’s latest is worth the extra cash, but today’s discount makes the standard edition a far better value if you don’t need the added bells and whistles.

Or you could just call it a day and go with this affordable aluminum stand instead. I mean, what’s not to love about a $14 offering that effectively does the same thing as the Twelve South models above. It may not be quite as premium nor stable, but it’s a fraction of the price now that it’s 30% off.

Twelve South HiRise MacBook Stand features:

HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup. Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for imrpoved ergonomics. Keeping the base exposed improves airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

