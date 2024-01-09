ASUS showcases new Zenbook Duo with dual 14-inch OLED screens and Intel Core Ultra chip

ASUS is looking to stand out from all the other laptop reveals at CES 2024 this year with its wild new Zenbook Duo. The company’s new dual screen laptop is very befitting of its name with a form-factor that looks to give you multiple displays of screen real estate wherever you go.

This year’s new 2024 version of the ASUS Zenbook Duo is just the latest in a long lineup of quicky devices that push just how many pixels can be on a portable device. And no, we’re not talking by packing the highest possible resolution displays. We mean by putting as many literal displays into its laptops are possible. As you can probably guess from the Duo naming scheme, the latest ASUS Zenbook has two panels. It sports a pair of 14-inch 16:10 OLED screens, with up to 2880 x 1800 resolutions and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

Calling the ASUS Zenbook Duo modular isn’t quite the right word, but there are quite a few different ways you can use it. The device itself is just a 2-screen build, and you can use one of those as a touchscreen keyboard like an iPad. There’s also a detachable Bluetooth keyboard accessory for those who want a more laptop-like experience, which also comes complete with a trackpad. Using this add-on of course lets you use the Duo like any other portable notebook, but it also in even more unique ways. You can detach the keyboard and just use the dual-screen setup as something of a desktop machine thanks to a hold out stand that lets you get some different viewing angles.

Pictures really don’t do this fun laptop justice, so here’s a video showing off the new ASUS Zenbook Duo.

ASUS is making sure that the Zenbook Duo is more than just a gimmick, and packs the machine with some pretty relevant hardware. There’s one of Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 185H processors as well as 32GB of RAM – so you’ll actually be able to multitask with the dual screens. There’s configurations with up to 2TB of storage, and a 75Wh battery across all of the different variants.

Port-wise, you can also count on a pair of Thunderbolt 4 slots for docking with external hubs and accessories – should you need yet another screen – as well as a USB-A port, HDMI out, and a 3.5mm jack for good measure.

As of now, we’re still waiting for ASUS to share its plans for releasing the new laptop. We do know that the ZenBook Duo will debut at the end of January overseas, with UK pricing set at £1,699.99. It should launch sometime in Q1, and we’ll be keeping our eyes on its rollout to share more later this spring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!