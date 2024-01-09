Hyperkin’s new Switch-style SEGA handheld console plays Genesis and Mega Drive games anywhere

Note: The images on display here appear to be prototypes and do not officially represent the final product.

Alongside all of this week’s CES 2024 product announcements, Hyperkin is now ready to debut its new SEGA handheld console. Pulling inspiration from the classic Genesis Nomad of yesteryear, the new Hyperkin Mega 95 combines some of the design sensibilities of the Nintendo Switch to provide an all-in-one SEGA gaming system that works both at home on the big screen and in portable mode. Hit the jump for a closer look and more details.

Hyperkin’s new SEGA handheld console – the Mega 95

The new SEGA handheld console wraps traditional controls around the center-mounted 5-inch display, similar to a Nintendo Switch in some ways but without the removable controllers, alongside the ability to pop original SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges right into the top of the unit.

It can function as a portable handheld machine with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, but you also leverage the included USB-C dock so run the system at home on the big screen. It too can support external controllers when in docked mode.

There’s doesn’t appear to be any direct details on how the new SEGA handheld actually runs the original carts on the system. But it might very well leverage the same sort of hardware emulation the brand uses on its more affordable MegaRetroN SEGA home console. The Mega 95 display allows gamers to flip back and forth between a 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios and likely delivers emulation quality akin to your average software setup without getting quite up into the hardcore FPGA systems.

As of right now, Hyperkin is yet to divulge any specifics in terms of pricing or a launch window. But judging by some of its previous releases, some are suggesting it could land somewhere in the $120 range when it finally does go up for sale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!