Android game and app deals: 9th Dawn III RPG, Templar Battleforce, and more

Thursday has arrived and we have a fresh collection of Android game and app deals waiting for you below. You’ll want to check out the deals we are tracking on the official Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases as well as the all-time low that landed on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this morning, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like 9th Dawn III RPG, Templar Battleforce RPG, Chess Coach Pro, Chicken Police, and more. Jump below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

9th Dawn III features:

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil is a massive 2D open world RPG and collectathon dungeon crawler packed full of adventure! When asked to investigate mysterious, ghostly sightings around the lake of Elmson, you trek through the lands of Cedaltia to uncover the truth. Upon arrival, you hear rumors of an untrustworthy king. Taking the path of the Chosen One, you journey to Lorwyck Castle to confront a powerful enemy – traversing ancient fortresses, dark dungeons, perilous swamps, and more!

